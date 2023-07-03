89°
Small child taken to hospital after nearly drowning in apartment pool
BATON ROUGE - A small child was taken to a hospital after nearly drowning in an apartment pool Monday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the child was at the Legacy Apartments along Ben Hur Road when the accident happened around 4:30 p.m.
The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No more information was released.
