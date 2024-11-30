Small businesses expect to stay busy during weekend after Black Friday with Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Businesses on Black Friday said they expect to be busy through the weekend with Small Business Saturday.

Bella Bella in Baton Rouge said it was busy since the store opened.

"We had a line around the corner into the lot next door of people waiting at 10 o'clock to come in when we opened," Bella Bella co-owner Elise Decoteau said.

With an LSU home game and Small Business Saturday, Bella Bella's expecting crowds through the weekend.

"Football season, believe it or not, used to be better for us than Christmas and now Christmas with our gift store addition, it's really bumped up things," Decoteau said.

Decoteau is talking about Baubles, Bella Bella's sister store with home decor and gift items which started preparing for Christmas in January.

"We buy in January, I start decorating in July. When July comes, it's Christmas for me," Baubles co-owner Ashley Thibaut said.

In Denham Springs, Christmas in the Village is a holiday event series that brings people through the city's historic district. Businesses on the block dressed up to match.

"Lots of people have come in, they're excited. I've gift-wrapped about 50 gifts already and it's just exciting and fun down here," Mothers and Daughters Gift Shoppe Susan Longmire said.

Another Denham Springs store, Dare Boutique, said the jolly spirit coupled with Saturday's sales draws more customers inside.

"It draws a lot of attention to the downtown area. a lot of people like to come here to see the lights and see the displays and the different things that are going on," Dare Boutique owner Julia Holmes said.

Baubles by Bella Bella said Small Business Saturday gives people one more reason to shop local.

"It's more important to us that you come and visit your local stores and you buy with us. We do a little happy dance every time we make a sale," Thibaut said.

For those wanting to see the full lineup for Denham Springs Christmas in the Village, click here.