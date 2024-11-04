82°
SLU Police searching for person of interest in string of campus burglaries
HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department is searching for a man connected to a series of September building and vending machine burglaries.
The man, seen in surveillance footage wearing a red hoodie and riding a bicycle through campus, is a person of interest in the series of burglaries that took place between Sept. 27 and 29.
SLUPD asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact their office at 985-549-2222 and reference SLUPD case 24-000543.
Photos: Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department
