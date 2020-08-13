SLU football canceled, may play in the spring, league officials announce

HAMMOND - The Southland Conference, which includes Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, is the latest sports league to postpone or cancel fall sports Thursday.

After reports surfaced the conference was angling toward shutting down fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic, league officials confirmed the decision Thursday morning. In a news release, conference officials said plans for fall sports were off with hopes to "explore" a return in the spring.

“After thoughtful consideration, the Southland Conference Board of Directors reached consensus in postponing league competition for our fall semester sports,” said Dr. Houston Davis, Board Chair and President of the University of Central Arkansas. “Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The conference also includes Nicholls, McNeese and Northwestern State.

Southland is the latest conference to cancel fall sports this week, including the Power Five's BIG 10, Pac-12 and Big 12. SWAC, which includes Southern University, has also postponed its football plans.

The SEC is still scheduled to start football in late September.

