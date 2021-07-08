Slightly less rain coverage moving into the weekend

Tonight and Tomorrow: Look for showers and storms to continue into tonight, but the rainfall intensity should lessen. Overnight, skies will be cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Friday, rain coverage will be slightly lower than today - around 50-60%. Still plan on a few storms around tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.



Looking Ahead:



Moving into the weekend, rain coverage will remain around 50%. Neither Saturday or Sunday will be a washout, but scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible. Highs will likely warm into the low 90s, with a heat index around 100. Keep your outdoor plans, but you will want to check on the radar through the day as we will be dodging storms all weekend long. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



