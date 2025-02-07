Slidell woman arrested connected to death of Kansas City reporter in New Orleans for Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS - A Slidell woman was arrested for her alleged connection to the death of Adan Manzano, a Kansas City reporter who was in Louisiana for Super Bowl coverage.

Authorities arrested Danette Colbert after it was found she was using Manzano's credit card at stores in the New Orleans area, WWL-TV reports. Surveillance footage from Manzano's Kenner hotel showed Colbert with him on Wednesday morning before she left the room alone.

Kenner Police said Colbert has "a history" of financial crimes and allegations claiming she drugs men, steals money and uses their credit cards.

Colbert faces fraud and theft charges, but it was unclear if further charges would be pursued as authorities investigate Manzano's cause of death.