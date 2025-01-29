61°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell, St. Tammany law enforcement recover box truck that went over Twin Span guard rail
SLIDELL - The driver of a box truck was rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after the vehicle went over the guard rail of the Twin Span bridge.
The Slidell Police Department, the St. Tammany Fire Protection District, and law enforcement dive teams responded to the crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.
It was originally believed two vehicles went over the rail, but law enforcement thankfully discovered only one vehicle, the box truck, had gone over.
The driver of the truck was rescued by a nearby fisherman. The driver was taken to the hospital.
Trending News
As of Wednesday morning, the truck was pulled from the water.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana attorney speaks on concerns from community over immigration policy changes
-
LDWF: Four arrested in hunting license scam, lied about being disabled veterans
-
Louisiana leaders say the state has 'adequate resources' amid looming federal spending...
-
Trump orders a funding freeze as his administration reviews federal loans and...
-
Denham Springs senator urges NFL to promote 'family-friendly' halftime show for Super...