81°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell police officer flipped patrol car during chase, suspect got away
SLIDELL - A Slidell police officer was taken to a hospital after flipping his patrol car during a pursuit.
The Slidell Police Department said an officer attempted to stop a car near LA-11 and I-12. The car did not stop and the officer chased after.
According to the department, the police officer did an "evasive maneuver" to avoid hitting an innocent driver. The patrol car flipped, went into a ditch and hit a culvert. The officer was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Trending News
The suspect's vehicle got away.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: Sam's Club employee shot co-worker Tuesday night, went back to work...
-
Roofers flock to neighborhoods hit by unprecedented hail storm
-
LSU teacher who wrote Titanic discoverer's memoir discusses missing submersible
-
Overnight lane closures on I-10, I-12 begin Thursday
-
Newly released video shows what led to 2022 officer-involved shooting at Highland...
Sports Video
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Tiger fans making Omaha and the College World Series better
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...
-
Sports 2 live in Omaha 6/15/2023