Slidell men arrested in stabbing, severe beating; Acquaintance of victim found murdered in New Orleans

SLIDELL - Two Slidell men have been arrested for attempted murder and kidnapping after police say they severely beat a man to near death.

Early Thursday, Aug. 20, a man was found severely injured, "stabbed and beaten to near death," in a remote area off of Bayou Paquet Road in Slidell.

Investigators believe that two Slidell men, 27-year-old Dylan Craddock and 32-year-old Cody Matthews, severely beat and stabbed the victim at an apartment in the 1800 block of Fifth Street in Slidell, then took him to a remote area to dispose of his body.

The victim survived the attack and was able to seek help, later transported to a hospital where he began recovering from his injuries. Authorities say the victim has since been released but is still recovering.

At the end of last week, around Sept. 4, both Craddock and Matthews were arrested for attempted first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. Both were booked into the Slidell City Jail and have since been transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Investigators discovered a connection between the victim and his acquaintance, 25-year-old Brooke Buchler, who was missing from the same apartment complex where the male victim was beaten nearly to death several days prior.

On Sunday, Aug. 24, New Orleans Police contacted Slidell Police to inform them that Buchler was found dead inside of an abandoned Naval Support Activity complex in New Orleans.

Buchler's death has since been classified as a homicide.

NOPD and Slidell Police are working together to determine if the two cases are related, authorities say.

Anyone with information on the murder of Brooke Buchler s asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or the NOPD.