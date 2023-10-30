Slidell man killed in motorcycle wreck Sunday

SLIDELL - A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Sunday night when his bike went into the median and he was thrown off.

According to Louisiana State Police, 44-year-old James O'Donnell of Slidell was riding along I-59 around 9:30 p.m. when his motorcycle started veering left, into the median and O'Donnell was ejected.

Troopers said although he was wearing his helmet, O'Donnell died at the scene.