Slidell man killed in motorcycle wreck Sunday

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Sunday night when his bike went into the median and he was thrown off. 

According to Louisiana State Police, 44-year-old James O'Donnell of Slidell was riding along I-59 around 9:30 p.m. when his motorcycle started veering left, into the median and O'Donnell was ejected. 

Troopers said although he was wearing his helmet, O'Donnell died at the scene.

