Slidell man arrested in child porn sting operated out of EBR

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety arrested a 41-year-old man after agents went undercover to talk with him on social media.

Louisiana State Police partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in August 2022 to create a profile on Kik posing as a man with a 12-year-old daughter. Another user who went by the fake name "Brian Ross" initiated conversation with the fake profile asking for pictures of the girl, saying that he was looking for "content," a word commonly used in child exploitation cases to refer to sexual images of children, according to investigators.

Throughout the communication between investigators and "Brian Ross," Ross eventually asked the investigators if he could "come over later and have some fun." Officials asked what he meant and what he wanted to do with the young girl, and he said, "My intention is to not hurt you or her. But to pleasure her and myself."

Investigators found 24 videos of explicit content involving children on "Brian Ross'" Kik account. A search into his IP address revealed his true name was Chad Horst, 41, from Slidell.

Horst was arrested Wednesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles, one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.