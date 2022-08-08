Slidell man arrested for producing, possessing child porn

85°
Monday, August 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Slidell man was arrested by the Attorney General's office for producing and possessing pornography of children younger than 13. 

According to AG Jeff Landry, 25-year-old Shaun Dennis of Slidell was charged with 39 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and 10 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. 

In a statement, Landry asked the public for help in the ongoing investigation. 

"I encourage anyone with information regarding Mr. Dennis to call my Cyber Crime Unit toll-free at 1-800-256-4506; callers may remain anonymous. As we continue to work on this case, my office remains committed to doing all we can to protect women and children and to hold predators accountable.”

