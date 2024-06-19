90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Slidell man arrested for allegedly placing cameras in Alabama condo

3 hours 38 seconds ago Wednesday, June 19 2024 Jun 19, 2024 June 19, 2024 12:30 PM June 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - A man was arrested after investigators found evidence he allegedly placed hidden cameras in a condominium in Alabama as well as the guest bathroom of his home. 

Jonathan Bethancourt, 31, was arrested for 11 counts of video voyeurism after a babysitter found a hidden camera in the guest bathroom of his home, disguised as a smoke detector. 

Investigators searched Bethancourt's home and found another hidden camera as well as video from a condo in Orange Beach. They also found "incriminating evidence," but did not specify what that meant. 

Police said there was no evidence Bethancourt had placed cameras anywhere else. 

Trending News

He was booked into the Slidell jail on May 29 an later transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he has since posted bond. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days