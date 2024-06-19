Latest Weather Blog
Slidell man arrested for allegedly placing cameras in Alabama condo
SLIDELL - A man was arrested after investigators found evidence he allegedly placed hidden cameras in a condominium in Alabama as well as the guest bathroom of his home.
Jonathan Bethancourt, 31, was arrested for 11 counts of video voyeurism after a babysitter found a hidden camera in the guest bathroom of his home, disguised as a smoke detector.
Investigators searched Bethancourt's home and found another hidden camera as well as video from a condo in Orange Beach. They also found "incriminating evidence," but did not specify what that meant.
Police said there was no evidence Bethancourt had placed cameras anywhere else.
He was booked into the Slidell jail on May 29 an later transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he has since posted bond.
