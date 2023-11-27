48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Slidell inmate charged with murder after smuggling drugs into jail, prisoner fatally overdosed

2 hours 42 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, November 27 2023 Nov 27, 2023 November 27, 2023 5:08 PM November 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A woman in the Slidell City Jail was booked on an additional charge of murder after sneaking in drugs that a different prisoner fatally overdosed on. 

The Slidell Police Department said 39-year-old Sarah Blackmon was arrested the week of Nov. 19 for unrelated charges. Blackmon smuggled drugs—officers suspect fentanyl—into the jail. 

Inmate Theresa Zar was found dead in her cell Nov. 22. Officers determined Zar's death was due to an overdose and the drugs had come from Blackmon. 

Officers said Blackmon saw Zar dying and did not call for help. 

Trending News

Blackmon was booked on additional charges of second-degree murder, introducing contraband into a penal facility and failure to seek assistance. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days