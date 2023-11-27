48°
Slidell inmate charged with murder after smuggling drugs into jail, prisoner fatally overdosed
SLIDELL - A woman in the Slidell City Jail was booked on an additional charge of murder after sneaking in drugs that a different prisoner fatally overdosed on.
The Slidell Police Department said 39-year-old Sarah Blackmon was arrested the week of Nov. 19 for unrelated charges. Blackmon smuggled drugs—officers suspect fentanyl—into the jail.
Inmate Theresa Zar was found dead in her cell Nov. 22. Officers determined Zar's death was due to an overdose and the drugs had come from Blackmon.
Officers said Blackmon saw Zar dying and did not call for help.
Blackmon was booked on additional charges of second-degree murder, introducing contraband into a penal facility and failure to seek assistance.
