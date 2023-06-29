83°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell detectives find body while searching for missing woman
SLIDELL - Deputies found what are believed to be human remains during a search for a missing woman last seen in the area.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives were searching for a missing woman near the intersection of Tyler and Kiasatchie Drives in Slidell Wednesday afternoon when they found the remains. Deputies had been searching the area since Monday trying to find a missing woman.
It was unclear whether the remains belonged to the missing woman, but they were turned over to the parish's coroner's office for positive identification.
Trending News
More details will be released as they become available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'She loved her job:' Ambulance worker's family remembers her passion, dedication to...
-
Metro Council approves $3.6 million for upgrades to Raising Cane's River Center
-
Heat wave leaving Denham Springs Animal Shelter desperate for fosters
-
Coroner identifies victims in deadly double shooting near Scenic Highway
-
Emergency crews rescue paraglider lost in Central woods Tuesday evening
Sports Video
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals