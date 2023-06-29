Slidell detectives find body while searching for missing woman

SLIDELL - Deputies found what are believed to be human remains during a search for a missing woman last seen in the area.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives were searching for a missing woman near the intersection of Tyler and Kiasatchie Drives in Slidell Wednesday afternoon when they found the remains. Deputies had been searching the area since Monday trying to find a missing woman.

It was unclear whether the remains belonged to the missing woman, but they were turned over to the parish's coroner's office for positive identification.

More details will be released as they become available.