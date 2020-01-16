Slidell caregiver arrested for stealing from clients

SLIDELL- St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs arrest a Slidell caregiver for stealing from two intellectually disabled adults.

Hired to care for the two victims, 60-year-old Rosalin Harrison was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 15 on two counts of "exploitation of persons with infirmities" and 10 counts of bank fraud.

Harrison was responsible for handling her clients' day-to-day needs which included paying bills, however, deputies say she used these accounts to pay her own debts on multiple occasions.



Deputies believe Harrison may have other victims. If Harrison was a caregiver for you or a family member, and you believe you may be a victim, you are encouraged to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Financial Crimes Unit at (985) 276-1356.

“It is absolutely appalling that an individual entrusted by a family with the care of a loved one would violate that trust for their own personal gain,” said Sheriff Randy Smith. “My office will aggressively investigate and arrest anyone who preys on our citizens.”