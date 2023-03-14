57°
Sixth-grader arrested, allegedly attacked classmate with pocketknife at Baton Rouge school
BATON ROUGE - A student reportedly used a pocketknife to cut a classmate after they got into an argument at a middle school late Monday morning.
The incident was initially reported to first responders as a stabbing at Capitol Middle Magnet on Greenwell Springs Road. Both students involved were said to be sixth-graders, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
The accused attacker, who was not identified due to their age, was booked into the juvenile detention center Monday on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.
