Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Six students arrested after fights break out at Dutchtown High School

By: Evie Richard

GEISMAR — Six female students were arrested at Dutchtown High School in connection with two separate on-campus fights Thursday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said all six students were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace before they were released to their parents.

No serious injuries were reported.

