Latest Weather Blog
Six Ascension Parish residents arrested for alleged involvement in drug trafficking ring
DONALDSONVILLE - Federal agents busted a drug trafficking operation and arrested six Ascension Parish residents, prosecutors said.
An indictment filed after the investigation accused the six of being involved in a ring that distributed cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, and heroin around southeast Louisiana, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.
During the investigation, agents found over 443 grams of substances containing fentanyl and 68 grams of cocaine as well as several firearms.
The six people arrested were Leroy Miles, 45; Joseph Brown, 37; James Miles, 47; Corey Powe, 55; Marishell Ealem, 39; and Destiny McBride, 35. All are residents of Donaldsonville.
Trending News
They are facing drug- and firearm-related charges for their alleged involvement in the ring.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana State Police release video of officer shooting two people after 7-mile...
-
Man arrested after high speed chase in stolen vehicle, fleeing scene
-
Fire officials searching for suspect, person of interest in Big Lots fire
-
3 people displaced after house fire off Old Hammond Highway
-
How to stay safe while using a heater in these cold temperatures