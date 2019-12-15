Sisters tie blue ribbons to mailboxes, honor law enforcement

WALKER - Two sisters have joined an effort to help make a difference in their communities by posting blue ribbons on their mailboxes. Brittany Daigle of Central and Kimberly Dicapo of Walker have been going door to door in their neighborhoods to show support for members of law enforcement.

Blue ribbons have been attached to over 100 mailboxes in the Walker subdivision of Collins Place and Central neighborhood of Burlington Lakes.

Dicapo tells News Two her sister hung a blue ribbon on her door and a few others began showing support in Central. Daigle made ribbons for some people who asked for them in her neighborhood and the trend caught on. Before the end of the day Friday, about 40 people asked for a ribbon to be placed on their mailboxes.

Bows have been placed on signs, mailboxes, doors and fences around the communities.

"It's been wonderful seeing all the support from all our neighbors and friends in the community," said Dicapo.

Throughout the week, neighbors have been asking about the bows and what they stand for.

The Walker Police Department got wind of the effort and posted some photos along with a message from Collins Place to their Facebook page.

The message said, "Just wanted to share that Collins Place in Walker supports all of your men and women that put their lives at risk every day to protect us and our families. Thank you Walker Police Department!"

Walker Police Department Captain John Sharp says it's a comfort.

"I was floored when I saw this," he told WBRZ.

The Walker Police Department Facebook post went on to say, "At a time when our country is seeing an unprecedented number of attacks against law enforcement, it is a comfort to know that our community still supports the 'Thin Blue Line.'"

Daigle and Dicapo say they've been bought out all the blue ribbon at one of the supply stores in Denham Springs. Every day after work the sisters drive around delivering the blue bows.

"It's a really good example of teaching our children how to respect law enforcement and police officers and everyone else who leaves their family to go protect others," said Dicapo. "We support them and thank them every day for doing what they do."

Watch WBRZ News Two at 10 for the complete story.