Singer, Louisiana native Lainey Wilson announces engagement to Devlin Hodges: '4x4xU Forever'

BATON ROUGE (ABC News) — Country star and Louisiana native Lainey Wilson is engaged to Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

The "Bell Bottom Country" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

Her announcement included photos from the sweet proposal, as well as snaps of the happy couple embracing and a shot of Wilson showing off her ring.

"4x4xU forever," she captioned the post, nodding to her hit song, “4x4xU” from her fifth studio album “Whirlwind,” released in 2024. Wilson will stop in Baton Rouge on her "Whirlwind" tour on Sept. 11.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Wilson said her song, "4x4xU" is about "finding that someone that gives you the comfort and peace of home anywhere in the world as long as you’re by their side."

Wilson and Hodges started dating in 2021 but officially made their red carpet debut in 2023 at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Since then Hodges has supported Wilson at several awards shows and events, including last year's CMA Awards.

Last year, she gushed about her relationship with Hodges, sharing in an interview with Billboard, "I have found a man that is so happy that he’s with a lady that can do her own thing. He’s just my cheerleader.”

She also spoke about how Hodges has impacted her music. "Everything I ever write, he hears because he truly is my best friend and he’s got a great ear,” she told Billboard.

"He can’t sing a lick — he tries to — and he’s got great taste,” she continued. “I know if I send him a demo or work tape, and he keeps going back and listening to it over and over, there must be something about this. He’s not in the business, he don’t have anything to do with this, and it’s nice to be able to see what other people’s opinions are because that’s the listener right there.”

ABC News has reached out to Wilson's representatives for additional comment but did not hear back immediately.