Silver Alert issued for Monroe woman last seen at hospital on Monday

MONROE — Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert after a 68-year-old woman went missing.

According to LSP, Sharon Smith was last seen at the St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Room in Monroe at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. By 10:52 p.m., a Silver Alert was requested.

Smith is a white female with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She is 5’0” and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment, LSP said.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige and black shirt and brown penny loafer shoes. She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Monroe Police Department.