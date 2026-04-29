Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man last seen leaving hospital in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Late Tuesday night, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly Alexandria man last seen being discharged from a local hospital.

Ronald Reeder, 78, was last seen on Monday around 4:04 p.m. LSP was then asked to issue a Silver Alert on Tuesday around 10:17 p.m.

Reeder is 5'10" and approximately 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, tan pants and black shoes. Reeder suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Reeder is believed to be on foot and traveling in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about where Reeder could be is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at (318) 449-5099 or dial 911.