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Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man last seen leaving hospital in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — Late Tuesday night, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly Alexandria man last seen being discharged from a local hospital.
Ronald Reeder, 78, was last seen on Monday around 4:04 p.m. LSP was then asked to issue a Silver Alert on Tuesday around 10:17 p.m.
Reeder is 5'10" and approximately 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, tan pants and black shoes. Reeder suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Reeder is believed to be on foot and traveling in an unknown direction.
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Anyone with information about where Reeder could be is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at (318) 449-5099 or dial 911.
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