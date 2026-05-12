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Silver Alert canceled for 81-year-old Opelousas man
OPELOUSAS — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man last seen at his home in Opelousas on Monday.
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The alert was canceled around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
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