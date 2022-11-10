Latest Weather Blog
Silver Alert canceled after missing Lafayette man found safe, State Police says
UPDATE: State Police said Thursday night that Robert Sandberg was found, and the Silver Alert has been canceled.
-----
LAFAYETTE - State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.
Troopers are asking for the public's help to find Robert Sandberg, who was last seen at his home on Eastland Drive in Lafayette around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Sandberg is 5'9" tall and weighs 166 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark green Callaway pullover shirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes, and he is traveling in a silver 2014 Nissan Sentra with Louisiana license plate 892FJQ.
Sandberg reportedly suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Sandberg is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600, or dial 911.
