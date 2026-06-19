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Silver Alert canceled after 60-year-old Belle Chasse man found safe

3 hours 32 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 5:06 AM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLE CHASSE — Louisiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 60-year-old Belle Chasse man after he was found safe.

Local authorities requested a Silver Alert be issued just before 1 a.m. on Friday after he had been missing since Thursday evening.

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By 6:30 a.m., the alert was canceled.

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