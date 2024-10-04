Signal heads on Siegen Lane knocked askew by Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE - Drivers on Siegen Lane may have been getting mixed signals for the past few weeks.

According to DOTD, the left turn signal heads at the intersection of I-10 and Siegen Lane were moved off kilter by the powerful winds of Hurricane Francine in mid-September. A driver told WBRZ he had a close call on September 18 after confusing a green turn signal for another lane as his turn to go.

"Because I could see a green arrow that says turn left and we were gonna go turn left to go toward Sam's, I started to continue out into the intersection and my wife said STOP. And when I did, a truck came right in front of us. Had I gone, it would've hit me," John Rosso, a driver, said.

Rosso said he reported the issue to DOTD, but never heard back. DOTD says they did not receive any complaints or concerns from motorists about this traffic signal.

Damage to traffic signals and signs is a common occurrence after inclement weather. The state said 88 signals and 718 signs throughout Louisiana were damaged after the hurricane.

The signal was turned back to its original position.