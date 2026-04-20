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WATCH: Shreveport Police provide updates as investigation into fatal domestic shooting of 8 children continues
SHREVEPORT — Police in Shreveport provided more details Monday morning on the fatal weekend shooting of eight children.
The Sunday shooting, which police say was perpetrated by the father of seven of the children, Shamar Elkins, is one of the nation's deadliest mass shootings over the past few years. Elkins was killed after a police pursuit.
Elkins, who also died, shot the children at a home along West 79th Street in Shreveport. Two women, including Elkins' wife, were hospitalized as a result of the shooting.
The children who died ranged in age from 1 to about 12 years old, and one of the adults wounded was the mother of some of the suspect’s children.
Officials said Elkins had been known to police and was arrested in 2019 in a firearms case. Officials were not aware of any other domestic violence issues.
"This is a devastating loss for our entire community," police officials said. "Our hearts are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those impacted by this senseless act of violence."
A news conference was held at Government Plaza in Shreveport at 11 a.m.
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