Shreveport military veteran sentenced for lying to FAA, ordered to pay almost 1 million in fines

SHREVEPORT - A man was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay almost a million dollars in fines and restitution for making false statements to the Federal Aviation Administration and claiming veteran unemployment benefits despite owning two companies.

The United States Department of Justice announced Thursday that Edward Angel, 71, had been sentenced Thursday.

Angel submitted forms to the service-disabled veteran-owned small business program in 2011 and 2012 stating that he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of two businesses and that he worked for 50 hours a week on average devoting time to his companies.

However, in 2011 and 2013, Angel also applied for and received unemployment benefits through the Veterans Benefits Administration and SSA Disability Insurance Benefits saying that he had been unemployed since 2010 due to a medical condition.

The USDoJ ordered Angel to pay $141,972 in restitution and an $850,000 fine for the fraudulent claims.