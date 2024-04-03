Should have placed a wager on this: Louisiana bans prop bets involving college athletes

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana gaming officials said Wednesday they would suspend bets on individual performances in college sports beginning this August. State Police say a former LSU football player placed a couple of these wagers, known as "prop bets," while gambling illegally in 2022.

The NCAA last month asked states with legalized gambling to ban prop bets, which let gamblers wager on how an individual athlete will perform. It said the gaming had led to athletes being harassed and threatened the "integrity of competition."

In an email Wednesday, Gaming Board Chairman Ronnie Johns said Louisiana regulators had begun working toward a ban several weeks ago, "well ahead of the NCAA's call for action on college proposition bets."

"It is the intention of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to protect the integrity of sports betting as well as the safety and integrity of college athletes. We feel that this order accomplishes that goal," Johns said. The state's notice to gambling houses said that "all reasonable efforts shall be made to comply."

"While the (board) understands that identifying players included in this notification may present challenges, Sports Betting Operators shall use their best efforts to comply with the intent of this notification," the board announced.

Prop bets let gamblers wager on a player's individual statistics. After the new rule takes effect, gamblers will still be able to bet on a team's overall statistical performance in addition to the score of the game.

A former LSU receiver recently accused of illegal gambling was involved in prop bets, State Police said. Investigators say Kayshon Boutte lied about his age and placed nearly 9,000 bets before turning age 21. One wager said he would have at least 83 yards receiving against Florida State in the Tigers' 2022 season opener and another said he would have at least one touchdown in the same game.

He had 20 yards receiving and no touchdowns.