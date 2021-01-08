Shopify removes official Trump merchandise stores

Online shopping platform Shopify said it shut down all of its stores affiliated with President Donald Trump in the wake of a pro-Trump protest that ended with rioters storming the U.S. Capitol building.

A spokesperson with the e-commerce company confirmed to ABC News that TrumpStore.com and shop.donaldjtrump.com, that latter of which is the official shop of the Trump campaign, were removed.

"Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause."

Other online retailers like Amazon and eBay have not responded to questions regarding whether they'll follow suit and pull Trump's merchandise from their stores.