Shooting on Fairfields Ave leaves one man dead

Baton Rouge Police investigate a fatal shooting on Fairfields Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that's resulted in one man's death.

The incident occurred early Friday morning, around 1:15 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue, which is just off North Foster Drive. 

Authorities have yet to reveal any motive for the shooting. 

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000 or (225) 344-7867.

