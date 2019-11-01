36°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting on Fairfields Ave leaves one man dead
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that's resulted in one man's death.
The incident occurred early Friday morning, around 1:15 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue, which is just off North Foster Drive.
Authorities have yet to reveal any motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000 or (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University's Homecoming
-
Thousands expected to attend Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' Friday night
-
Perkins couple: 7-year teacher; Deputy who broke rules
-
Student found dead in LSU dorm last month died from viral meningitis
-
Group wearing Halloween masks lurk through Ascension neighborhood