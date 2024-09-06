Shooting at The Hub leaves one 15-year-old dead, another in custody

BATON ROUGE — A 15-year-old was shot and killed at a Highland Road apartment complex after several juveniles were playing with a handgun when a shot was fired, Baton Rouge Police said.

Around 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, 15-year-old Kenneth Burrell was shot to death at The Hub apartments. According to police, a different 15-year-old was arrested for negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.

"The juveniles are curious. They're out there wanting to know what the handguns are and these kids were showing it off and it goes off, so it's a tragic situation for everyone involved," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

According to a report by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office and the 19th JDC, law enforcement has been called over 500 times to The Hub in the past year.

On Aug. 30, Bostan Rizaye was arrested at The Hub after allegedly trying to murder his wife and sister.

BRPD says they have been partnering with apartment management to fix the problem.

"We've been working closely with the apartment with the apartment complex. They have extra duty officers that are there. We've provided extra patrols there, we've made contact with the management and conversation letting them know we're gonna be out here adding additional patrols."

Under the law, a prosecutor can seek to declare a property a nuisance. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says his office has had conversations with The Hub previously.

"Pre-COVID, we saw a lot of instances that were going on there. We filed a notice at that point and then they did take some action to rectify the problems. We saw a decrease at that point. Then COVID hit and things got out of hand all over," Moore said

Moore says the property managers have been extremely cooperative with them, but that these problems need to stop.

"The property managers are going to come into town and meet with us. We're going to do a walkthrough of the property and let them know what we think about the property, the security, the public safety that's there and determine whether we can come up with a solution or whether legal action, including a lawsuit, has to be taken," Moore said.