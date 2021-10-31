74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting at Essen Lane apartment was result of argument between two men, deputies say

3 hours 35 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, October 31 2021 Oct 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 9:39 AM October 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot inside an Essen Lane apartment after fighting with another person early Sunday.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said two men were arguing inside an apartment at Cobblestone Apartments in the 5400 block of Essen when one of the men took out a gun and shot the other man.

The altercation happened around 1 a.m.

The victim is expected to survive, deputies said.

Trending News

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days