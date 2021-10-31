Shooting at Essen Lane apartment was result of argument between two men, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot inside an Essen Lane apartment after fighting with another person early Sunday.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said two men were arguing inside an apartment at Cobblestone Apartments in the 5400 block of Essen when one of the men took out a gun and shot the other man.

The altercation happened around 1 a.m.

The victim is expected to survive, deputies said.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information.