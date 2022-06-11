77°
Sheriffs Deputies respond to overnight shooting that leaves at least one person dead on Gardere Lane
BATON ROUGE - EBR Sheriffs Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Saturday off Gardere Lane and Ned Street.
According to authorities, at least one person was found dead on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Another victim was also found injured nearby however its not clear if these incidents are connected.
Details are limited at this time. So far there are no suspects or motives.
