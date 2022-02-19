61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Silver Alert suspended after Livingston Parish man found safe

1 hour 27 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, February 19 2022 Feb 19, 2022 February 19, 2022 11:20 AM February 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard reports Donald F. Slater was located safely.

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are searching the Juban Crossing area for a missing 93-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and State Police have teamed up to search for Donald F. Slater, Sr. Slater is 5'9", 170 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown Aztec sweater and brown shorts.

District 5 air support is also aiding in the search.

Trending News

Anyone with information on Slater's whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at (225)686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days