Sheriff: Silver Alert suspended after Livingston Parish man found safe

UPDATE: Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard reports Donald F. Slater was located safely.

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are searching the Juban Crossing area for a missing 93-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and State Police have teamed up to search for Donald F. Slater, Sr. Slater is 5'9", 170 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown Aztec sweater and brown shorts.

District 5 air support is also aiding in the search.

Anyone with information on Slater's whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at (225)686-2241.