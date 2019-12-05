Sheriff's Office: Woman visits parish prison with illegal drugs, is booked into parish prison

Takeela Foster

BATON ROUGE – Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say a woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle crystal meth, heroin and marijuana into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to a police report, 26-year-old Takeela Foster visited Parish Prison on Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

But officials say when they pat searched Foster, they discovered seven blue straws, each appearing to contain ‘contraband,’ or substances that are not allowed in a prison.

Officials say after listening to phone conversations between Foster and a prison inmate they concluded that the straws not only contained contraband substances, but illegal narcotics.

The police report says the straws Foster brought to the prison contained the following items:

-2.5 grams of heroin

-3.3 grams of crystal meth

-3.1 grams of synthetic marijuana

-14.2 grams of tobacco

Foster was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include possession and distribution of illegal drugs.