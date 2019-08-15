Sheriff's office warns residents about Social Security phone scam

ASSUMPTION PARISH - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is warning people about an apparent scam involving the use of Social Security numbers.

During the past few days, scammers have called victims saying that their Social Security number was canceled. The caller then requests information from the potential victims.

In some cases, the scammer tells the victim they need to send in a payment to reinstate their Social Security number.

"The Social Security administration does not conduct business in this manner or by phone," the department said. "This scam is not limited to the elderly and in fact, persons of any ages are vulnerable."

The sheriff's office urges residents to refrain from sending money or providing information to anyone soliciting by phone. If you have any questions, please contact the sheriff’s office at (985) 369-7281.