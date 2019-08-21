Sheriff releases statement disputing ACLU lawsuit claiming man was unlawfully jailed

ASCENSION PARISH - A lawsuit filed Wednesday from the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana against the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says a U.S. citizen was unlawfully jailed for four days because of his race.

The ACLU says the jailing was due to a "policy of detaining Latinx or Hispanic people for immigration review without regard to their actual immigration status."

According to the lawsuit, Ramon Torres was placed on a "fugitive hold" and detained for four days by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, even though he had a Louisiana-issued driver's license, US passport, and SS card.

The ACLU statement claims Torres asked why he was being held for so long and was told by staff that every Hispanic person in the jail is detained for ICE.

Sheriff Bobby Webre released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

"At 1:41 p.m. this afternoon, I was made aware for the first time of a press release issued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana (ACLU) that a lawsuit was filed against my office in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. While I have yet to be served this lawsuit, I dispute these press claims by ACLU lawyers and will offer a rigorous defense in court."

You can read the full ACLU statement by clicking here.