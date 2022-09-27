81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Man booked on armed robbery, attempted murder escapes from work release

2 hours 2 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, September 27 2022 Sep 27, 2022 September 27, 2022 10:48 AM September 27, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - An inmate out on work release reportedly hopped a fence and escaped from the West Baton Rouge Jail on Monday night. 

Keandre Shepperd, 22, was out on work release when he hopped a fence and escaped from the Work Release Center, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes. 

Shepperd was arrested in 2018 on armed robbery and attempted murder charges.

As of Tuesday morning, Shepperd had not been recaptured. U.S. Marshals are reportedly assisting WBRSO deputies in the search.

Trending News

This is a developing story.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days