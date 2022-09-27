81°
Sheriff: Man booked on armed robbery, attempted murder escapes from work release
PORT ALLEN - An inmate out on work release reportedly hopped a fence and escaped from the West Baton Rouge Jail on Monday night.
Keandre Shepperd, 22, was out on work release when he hopped a fence and escaped from the Work Release Center, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes.
Shepperd was arrested in 2018 on armed robbery and attempted murder charges.
As of Tuesday morning, Shepperd had not been recaptured. U.S. Marshals are reportedly assisting WBRSO deputies in the search.
This is a developing story.
