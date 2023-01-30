Sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting through window, hitting woman in bed

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a home and hit a woman lying in her bed.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Lionel Harris, 30, for attempted first-degree murder Sunday. Harris allegedly shot into a home on Mariner Drive where a man and a woman were lying in bed the day before. The man told deputies they were in bed when they heard gunfire from outside their home.

The woman was reportedly struck, but her injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

The man looked outside when the shooting stopped and saw Harris running away from the home with a semi-automatic handgun. He was able to identify Harris as someone he'd known for years who went by "Nike."

Harris was arrested Sunday for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.