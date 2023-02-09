Sheriff: Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home

JARREAU - A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Clyde Roy Sr., 78, shot and killed his wife, 80-year-old Catherine Roy, in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. Roy also shot another man who was in the trailer.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge and his condition is unknown.

Roy was arrested and booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

This is a developing story.