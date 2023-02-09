62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home

47 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, February 09 2023 Feb 9, 2023 February 09, 2023 10:11 AM February 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

JARREAU - A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Clyde Roy Sr., 78, shot and killed his wife, 80-year-old Catherine Roy, in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. Roy also shot another man who was in the trailer. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge and his condition is unknown. 

Roy was arrested and booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days