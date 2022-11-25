Sheriff: Man arrested after deadly gunfight at Tiger Truck Stop late Thanksgiving night

GROSSE TETE - A gunfight outside the Tiger Truck Stop along I-10 caused pandemonium at the gas station and left one person dead Thanksgiving night.

Late Friday afternoon, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Timothy Washington, 42, was identified as the third person involved in the shootout and taken into custody.

The gunfire started in the parking lot around 10 p.m., with sheriff's deputies later closing it off as they gathered shell casings and questioned witnesses late into the night.

Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ on Friday that as many as 50 shots were fired after an argument broke out in the parking lot. People inside the store were seen on surveillance video ducking for cover as stray bullets shattered windows and hit several cars parked outside.

The sheriff's office said the two men hit were brothers. One of them, 29-year-old Demore Debose, was later pronounced dead. Deputies believe the brothers started shooting first, and Washington returned fire, killing Debose.

Officials said Washington fled to Pointe Coupee Parish overnight and was arrested at an apartment on Northfield Drive in Livonia. He will be booked in Pointe Coupee as a fugitive wanted out of Iberville Parish, but it's unclear what specific charges he'll face following the gunfight.

Washington was previously arrested on drug and gun charges in July 2021 in Baton Rouge before being released on a $33,500 bond the next day. In September, he failed to appear for arraignment, and a bench warrant was issued.

The sheriff's office said it will discuss potential murder charges, or if the shooting will be ruled self-defense, next week with District Attorney Tony Clayton.