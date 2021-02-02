Sheriff honors first responders who pulled family from truck submerged in canal

ST. AMANAT - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office formally honored five first responders who leapt into action after finding a family trapped inside a truck that was sinking into a canal last week.

The sheriff's office honored three of its own deputies - Karly Gutierrez, Daniel Haydel and Jamie Wolfe - as well as a pair of Sorrento firefighters who aided the rescue, Jeff Kelly and Shane Wellman. All five were presented life-saving awards by Sheriff Bobby Webre on Tuesday.

The five were among the first on the scene Jan. 27 after a truck with four people inside crashed into a canal along Highway 429 and George Lambert Road. One of the first responders had to punch out the glass of the vehicle to pull all of the occupants, two adults and two children, out of the water.

Two of the victims were rushed to a hospital in serious condition, including a 4-year-old who died the next day.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.