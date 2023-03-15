Sheriff: Five arrested over plot to smuggle drugs into Iberville Parish jail

PLAQUEMINE - Deputies made five arrests after uncovering a plan to sneak drugs into the Iberville Parish jail, law enforcement announced Wednesday.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of the following suspects:

-Jamie Guidry, 2/26/82, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, introduction of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile

-Jewell Herron, 2/9/81, introduction of contraband

-Coy Simpson, 11/25/77, possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, and introduction of contraband

-Darius Washington, 10/21/87, principal to possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and principal to introduction of contraband

-Kerwin Williams, 12/10/82, introduction of contraband

The department did not immediately release further details about the alleged scheme or the drugs that were being smuggled.