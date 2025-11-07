Sheriff: Both girls thrown from Ferris wheel at Harvest Festival in New Roads are recovering at home

NEW ROADS — Both girls hospitalized after being thrown from a Ferris wheel's carriage at the Harvest Festival on False River have returned home after spending time in the intensive care unit, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux told WBRZ on Friday.

The two girls, both under 13 years old, were riding the Ferris wheel at the New Roads festival on Nov. 1 when they were tossed from the ride, dumping the girls more than 20 feet. According to officials, another person was also in the carriage but was not hospitalized.

"One had a small brain bleed, and the other had multiple operations, two on a knee and one on her hand," Thibodeaux said.

WBRZ reported that one of the girls was released from the ICU on Monday.

The Investigative Unit learned that Crescent City Amusements, the company that operated the ride, has a history of cutting corners and negligent safety inspections.

Later on the same Saturday, around 10 p.m., a pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a New Roads police officer struck the woman with his ATV.