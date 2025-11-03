Company that operated Ferris wheel that malfunctioned and injured riders has history

An amusement company based out of Slidell could be in trouble after an accident injured two girls in New Roads over the weekend.

The Ferris wheel that malfunctioned, dumping the girls more than 20 feet, is operated by Crescent City Amusements.

The company is owned by Greg and Michel Brooks. Brooks has been in the news before when a Crescent City Amusements ride called the 'Ring of Fire' stranded riders upside-down for more than three hours in Wisconsin in 2023.

According to a Wisconsin news station, the ride had passed inspection days before.

We've tried to get more information on the inspection process from the state fire marshal's office, but were only told that they are investigating and given no additional details.

Kevin Andrews, who worked for a company that sets up amusements across the country, told us he's very familiar with how these things go.

"The checklist that we're supposed to give him, turn in, the operations manager is supposed to see, he doesn't look at it," Andrews said about the inspection process.

Specifically, he supervised Ferris wheels for a different company. He has since left because of what he says are shady practices.

"There's too much crap going on, so I left."

Andrews told us, in his experience, it's common for workers to take shortcuts.

"A lot of the pins were rusty. If you look at a Ferris wheel, there's pins at the top. Pins you don't see. They didn't put them all in, and a lot of times they don't do it so they can get out of a show quick."

Andrews says he was supposed to help set up the Ferris wheel for the New Roads festival, but refused.

"I explained it to them that they did something wrong, and I told them I am not with it."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit filed a public records request with the state fire marshal for different inspection documents. We are waiting to hear back. Greg Brooks did not return our calls or emails.