Sheriff: 3 people drowned in Sabine River trying to save young boy; child's body has not been found

Photo: Sabine River Inlet via Marinas.com

BEAUREGARD PARISH - Three people trying to save a young boy drowned in the Sabine River over the weekend, authorities said.

According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, Troy M. McCollough of the Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck and Austin Scott of DeRidder were found in the river Sunday afternoon.

Deputies are still looking for the boy, who has not been identified.

No more information about the drowning has been released.