88°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A teenager was shot to death in St. Francisville Saturday night.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Burnett Road in St. Francisville around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses told deputies they heard a gunshot and saw people running from a nearby apartment complex. The victim, identified as 18-year-old James "Jackie" Johnson, was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.
Trending News
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 784-3136.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Rep. charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts, speeding near LSU campus
-
Police arrest suspect who shot at responding officers Monday morning
-
Passenger dies after driver lost control on Airline Highway, crashed into underpass...
-
Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night
-
Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning