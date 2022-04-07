Sheriff: 17-year-old arrested, accused of raping child last year

NAPOLEONVILLE - A 17-year-old was arrested this week for allegedly raping a child no more than 11 years old sometime last summer.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ the investigation into the incident started in February. The investigation revealed the victim was a young girl under 12 years of age.

The teen was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of first-degree rape.

The suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, is being held in custody pending the outcome of a hearing.